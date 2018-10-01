Man accused of stealing audio Bibles

The arrest report states Willard picked up the audio Bibles from the shelf, put them in his clothing and left without paying.
By Katelyn Hempel | October 1, 2018 at 12:42 PM EST - Updated October 1 at 12:42 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was taken into custody after police say he stole four audio Bibles.

Barry Willard, 45, was arrested for reportedly stealing from the CVS, located at 2222 Bardstown Road, around 1:35 p.m. Sunday. The arrest report states Willard picked up the audio books from the shelf, put them in his clothing and left without paying.

The Bibles totaled $159.92 and were recovered.

Willard was charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting up to $500. He was held at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on a $5,000 bond.

