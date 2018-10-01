Man accused of stealing audio Bibles

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was taken into custody after police say he stole four audio Bibles.
Barry Willard, 45, was arrested for reportedly stealing from the CVS, located at 2222 Bardstown Road, around 1:35 p.m. Sunday. The arrest report states Willard picked up the audio books from the shelf, put them in his clothing and left without paying.
The Bibles totaled $159.92 and were recovered.
Willard was charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting up to $500. He was held at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on a $5,000 bond.
