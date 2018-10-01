Man arrested for taking pellet gun into IN school held on $50K bond

CORYDON, IN (WAVE) - A man arrested for walking into a school in Harrison County, IN, with a pellet gun in his pocket had his first court appearance on Monday.
Mike Leighty, 29, was arrested Friday, Sept. 28. Police said he walked into Corydon Elementary School and asked for the school resource officer.
A staff member noticed what looked like the butt of a gun in his pocket, and escorted him outside. This all happened during afternoon dismissal, when there were some students at the school.
Police determined the gun Leighty had was a pellet gun. He was arrested and charged with felony intimidation.
Leighty was appointed a public defender in court on Monday.
State prosecutors want him to undergo a competency evaluation, however a ruling on that was put on hold since he just got a lawyer.
The judge ordered him to have no contact with Harrison County Schools if he is released from jail. Right now he’s being held on a $50,000 cash bond.
He’s due back in court on Dec. 12 at 9 a.m.
