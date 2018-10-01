Mayor’s Office Responds to shoddy elevators at St. Catherine Court

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After a reported history of problems with the elevators in one of Louisville's largest senior housing facilities, the Mayor's Office tells WAVE 3 News they are working to resolve the issues.
A WAVE 3 News Investigation found seven people had to be rescued from the elevators at St. Catherine Court by the fire department. Those numbers came after one of the elevators snapped, falling several floors with Eva Burrus inside.
We also obtained a number of incident reports from the Louisville Metro Housing Authority that showed several other incidents in which the elevators were not properly working. In those documents residents persistently complained of the elevators bouncing, rattling, and people getting stuck.
On August 21, both elevators were down for two days, leaving disabled residents stranded. The building is 16 stories tall. A private service was called in to help carry residents up and down the stairs to their apartments.
We reached out to the Authority’s Director, Lisa Osanka who declined talking to WAVE 3 News citing pending litigation. As of the date of that request, a lawsuit about the elevators had not been filed. Burrus is however, speaking to an attorney.
Monday, Jean Porter, a spokesperson with Mayor Greg Fischer’s Officer told us their office is aware of the challenges with the elevators at St. Catherine.
“He has spoken with Lisa Osanka about those challenges, and has been assured that the elevators are being upgraded to provide greater safety and efficiency for the very vulnerable residents who live at St. Catherine,” Porter told us.
Meanwhile Burrus is still at the same 14th floor apartment and has not been relocated. She asked to be moved for fear of stepping into elevators again. She received a letter from the Housing Authority indicating she’d been placed on a waiting list. It did not give her an estimated time of when she’ll be moved.
