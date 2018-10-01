Mediation ordered in UofL players’ lawsuit against NCAA

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A judge has ordered mediation in the lawsuit between a group of UofL basketball players and the NCAA.
Judge Olu Stevens issued the order of mediation Monday.
The lawsuit was filed by former men’s basketball players Luke Hancock, Gorgui Dieng, Stephan Van Treese, Tim Henderson and Mike Marra against the NCAA, oin an effort to regain their 2013 national championship.
Stevens ordered mediation to be scheduled at the mediator’s earliest available date.
