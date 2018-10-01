The most expensive shoes in the world cost $17M

(CNN) - Just because the shoe fits, doesn't mean you can afford it.
The Passion Diamond shoe is thought to be the most expensive in the world.
It's made of gold, leather, silk and features 236 diamonds, with two d-flawless diamonds of 15 carats each.
Jada Dubai and Passion Jewelers collaborated to make this one-of-a-kind stiletto.
It's on display at the Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai.
The prototype is a women's size five and a half.
But custom-made shoes will be available once they're paid for.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.