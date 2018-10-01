Music festival at Champions Park may have exposed hazardous material

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fans of Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life were disappointed that the music festivals were cancelled because of ongoing rain and flooding at Champions Park. Now, officials are investigating how the heavy rain and heavy vehicles damaged the grounds.
Champions Park is located off River Road. Many years ago, the site adjacent to the park by Edith Road used to be a landfill. Currently, that area is home to soccer fields.
State investigators from the Division of Waste Management are investigating if a critical layer of earth covering the old landfill underneath Champions Park was disturbed.
"RVs and other heavy vehicles parked in two soccer fields at Champions Park to dig furrows into the earth as they were then later moved," Energy and Environment Cabinet spokesman John Mura said.
Mura said this raises concerns that the grounds the Environmental Protection Agency considers hazardous might have been disturbed.
"The field by the way has an 18 inch clay liner and six inch dirt and grass cover to protect any user from any buried waste," Mura said. "On normal conditions is considered very safe."
Mura said the State Energy and Environment cabinet received an alert from the Kentucky Resources Council, which is a non-profit organization dedicated to the conservation and prudent use of Kentucky’s natural resources.
"We went out to the site and spent a couple days there looking at it closely and alerted the city which owns the fields, to determine if any hazardous materials had been exposed by the break in the earth," Mura said.
Mura said they met with the city to discuss the issues. A spokesperson for Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said the city is in the process of hiring an environmental contractor to do an assessment of the fields.
Mura said in the past the area was used to bury debris from the 1974 tornado and they also buried incinerator ash, which does have a significant amount of lead in it, which is a concern.
Mura said that site was considered a hazardous waste site. The area was capped, which protects users from anything below. Investigators want to know if any of the furrows went deep enough to expose any buried material.
The city will be investigating that.
"I think there would be a long-term health risk when you expose yourself to any environmental hazard," Mura said.
Mura said the ruts vary in depth some are more than a couple of feet, the state did a walking inspection and used a drone to assess every square yard in the field.
The park is currently closed.
"If any hazardous materials were found to breach the surface, it would have to be removed and taken to a landfill that accepts hazardous waste," Mura said.
Danny Wimmer Presents, the production company behind the music festivals, has an agreement with the city that Champions Park has to be restored to its original condition. WAVE 3 News reached out to the spokesperson for a comment on Monday and has not heard back.
Mura said depending on what the environmental contractor finds the state says they will work with the city to work on an agreed order which is a document that lays out what needs to be done to bring the site back to its environmental sound condition.
