Naked man running down street spits blood on arresting officers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was charged with assault after he allegedly ran down a street while naked, then struggled with the arriving officers.
James Robert Reed, 46, was arrested following the incident Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Hunters Creek Boulevard and Maravian Drive.
When officers arrived, Reed ran across the street but was eventually taken down, according to his arrest report.
The report also said Reed resisted arrest, spit blood on three officers and even tried to bite at least two of them.
A Louisville Emergency Medical Services unit was called to the scene to treat Reed’s injuries, which included cuts and lacerations on his face and body, the report said.
Reed faces several assault charges and is being held on $2,500 bond.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.