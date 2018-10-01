Pilot program will allow police to take offenders to get treatment, instead of jail

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville leaders are hoping an innovative approach will help solve one of the country’s biggest problems - allowing some suspected criminals with opioid abuse disorders to skip jail and go straight to treatment.
Metro government officials said the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) program has only been implemented in around 20 jurisdictions across the country.
At the discretion of LMPD officers, starting Thursday, 50 people from the Russell and Portland neighborhoods won’t be taken to jail if they’re suspected of committing low-level drug offenses—driven by an opioid abuse disorder.
"We'll be diverting individuals, who would ordinarily be booked into our jail, and we'll bring them to our triage center and provide an immediate on demand assessment and route them directly into treatment," Jennifer Hancock, the President and CEO of Volunteers of America - Mid states, said.
The LEAD pilot program will last 18 months. It is funded by a $400,000 grant.
A number of community partners have come together to see if treatment and case work could be an alternative to corrections when it comes to improving the opioid crisis.
"We're never going to be able to deal with the issues of addiction through the criminal justice system," Margaret Pennington, a former Commissioner of the state Department of Behavior Health and program partner, said.
According to Metro government documents, LMPD officials will take participants to the Volunteers of America Mid-States West Broadway location allowing them to avoid charges including felony passion of opiates and heroin under two grams, and related property crimes, where they can get treatment and find other services.
"Individuals that need emergency housing can be placed in our programs, or if they need residential treatment, or if they need access to public health services like and HIV or Hepatitis C test," Hancock said.
A release from the Metro Criminal Justice Commission states that, in Seattle, where the LEAD program was first launched, independent research found participants were 58 percent less likely to be arrested again.
Some partners said the opioid epidemic is so new that more research is critically needed and that the Louisville pilot will help provide it.
“We really need to improve the science,” Pennington said. “Until then, it’s all hands on deck”
The UofL Commonwealth Institute of Kentucky will evaluate the effectiveness of the pilot, how much money it saves the criminal justice system and how closely it resembles the Seattle model.
A release states partners will be looking at options to continue the program once the pilot is completed.
