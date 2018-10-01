Security enhanced at Crosby Middle School due to social media threat

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A social media threat posted by two middle school students led to increased security at one Jefferson County Public school on Monday.
Daniel Kemp, a spokesman for JCPS, said the two students attend Crosby Middle School. The threat they posted was not released and the district did not elaborate on its nature.
There was extra security at the school on Monday morning “as an added precaution,” officials said.
Kemp said the students are being disciplined “according to policies and procedures.”
The following letter was sent home to parents:
"October 1, 2018
Dear Crosby Families:
I wanted to be sure to let you know about an incident involving two of our students. I value being a part of your child’s education and always want to ensure open lines of communication from our school.
The students made a threatening post on social media. While there was no credible evidence of an actual threat, law enforcement is involved and the incident is being handled according to our policies and procedures. Additionally, I want you to know that we had police officers at our school this morning as an added precaution and have also been in communication with the students’ families.
We take very seriously any potential threat to the safety and security of our students, staff and school. Please remind your child that threats to schools, staff or other students are serious, and should be reported to school officials or security immediately so they can be assessed. Perpetrating a threat, even as a joke, is extremely serious and can result in criminal charges.
Again, safety is our top priority, and we want to continue providing a safe and caring environment for all our students and families. Thank you, again, for your support.
Sincerely,
Michael Kelly, Principal
Crosby Middle School"
