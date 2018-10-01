Send A Smile Today: Louisville non-profit group needs help cheering up cancer patients

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A local non-profit group that collects postage stamps is in need of some donations.
Send A Smile Today doesn’t collect the stamps as a hobby; rather, the group needs stamps to use on cards that are sent to cancer patients across the country. Its call for donations can be seen below:
The group is based in Louisville and according to its Facebook page, its mission “is to let cancer patients know they are never alone by regularly mailing uplifting greeting cards: from time of cancer diagnosis - through treatment - to survivorship.”
The cards are mailed monthly to "anyone of any age with any type of cancer."
Below are some contact details for anyone interested in making a donation.
Email: info@sendasmiletoday.org
Website: http://www.sendasmiletoday.org/
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.