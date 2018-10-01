Send A Smile Today: Louisville non-profit group needs help cheering up cancer patients

By John P. Wise | October 1, 2018 at 9:54 AM EST - Updated October 1 at 9:54 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A local non-profit group that collects postage stamps is in need of some donations.

Send A Smile Today doesn’t collect the stamps as a hobby; rather, the group needs stamps to use on cards that are sent to cancer patients across the country. Its call for donations can be seen below:

We are halfway there for reaching our goal of 3,000 stamps for the Stamp Drive! Do you wish to donate? Mail your stamps...

Posted by Send A Smile Today on Tuesday, September 25, 2018

The group is based in Louisville and according to its Facebook page, its mission “is to let cancer patients know they are never alone by regularly mailing uplifting greeting cards: from time of cancer diagnosis - through treatment - to survivorship.”

The cards are mailed monthly to "anyone of any age with any type of cancer."

Below are some contact details for anyone interested in making a donation.

Email: info@sendasmiletoday.org

Website: http://www.sendasmiletoday.org/

