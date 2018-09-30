3 seriously injured after car collides with horse-drawn buggy

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - Three people were seriously injured after a car rear-ended a horse drawn buggy in Buckingham County.
Virginia State Troopers said the crash happened around 8:37 a.m. Sunday on Route 15, less than a mile south of Route 640.
Police said Haley Taylor, 18, was driving a 2002 Honda when she rear-ended the buggy. The impact caused the buggy to be destroyed and her vehicle to flip.
Taylor was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and was charged with reckless driving.
An 18-year-old man was driving the buggy. There was a 16-year-old boy and 20-year-old woman also inside the buggy. All three of them were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The horse did not survive the crash.
Police are still investigating.
