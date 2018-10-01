Shoppers in Indiana to pay online sales tax

INDIANA (WAVE) - Online shoppers in Indiana will now be paying sales taxes on the goods they purchase from out-of-state merchants.
The Indiana Department of Revenue began enforcing a one-year-old law to collect taxes on out-of-state sales effective Monday, October 1.
In June, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed a 1992 ruling that effectively barred states from collecting sales taxes through businesses that did not have a physical location in Indiana. The ruling in South Dakota v. Wayfair said that states can compel businesses to collect sales taxes on goods and services purchase online.
In 2017, The Indiana General Assembly enacted legislation requiring retail merchants that do not have a physical location in the state to collect sales taxes on purchases. The state revenue now requires require out-of-state retail merchants with sales exceeding $100,000, or 200 or more separate Indiana transactions, to register and remit the state sales tax.
Remote sellers seeking to comply with the laws of multiple states (including Indiana) should register with the Streamlined Sales Tax Registration system. Remote sellers seeking to comply with only Indiana’s economic nexus law should register through the online portal, INBiz.
