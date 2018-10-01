St. Stephen Martyr Church hosts Community Health and Safety Fair

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The parish community of St. Stephen Martyr Church held the 14th annual Community Health and Safety Fair on Sunday.
The event was from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the church’s activity center.
The Community Health and Safety Fair sees about 500 people each year. The church has held the health event for 14 years.
“When we started 14 years ago, we started saying, ‘If we can touch 60 peoples’ lives'--we thought it would be small--240 people showed up that year,” Health Ministry Coordinator Debbie White said.
White, who is a pediatric nurse, was brimming with enthusiasm at the event.
“Since then, we’ve stopped at around four or five hundred, that’s our average every year,” White said.
Over 60 vendors participated, including Norton Healthcare, Planet Fitness, LG&E, a massage therapist, dentists, eye doctors, oncology specialists and many other groups and organizations offering educational resources and screenings.
Many donated their services by providing free mammograms, bone density and blood pressure tests and flu shots.
“If we don’t have it here today, or they don’t have somebody that’s there, we can find somebody for you to get you the help,” White said.
The fair also provided medication disposals, information on gun locks and gun safety. Plenty of free healthy snacks were provided, including free popcorn and snow cones.
Organizers said the health screenings have saved dozens of lives through the years.
The event was open to everyone and admission was free.
“Whoever comes through the door, you’re welcome to come,” White said.
