TARC offers free shuttle service to St. James Art Show

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - TARC is offering fare-free shuttle service to the St. James Court Art show in Old Louisville on the weekend of October 5 to 7.
Buses will shuttle attendees from the Galt House to 2nd and Hill Streets. It’s just two blocks from the center of the art show.
“We are happy to offer this fare-free service once again this year,” TARC’s Executive Director, J. Barry Barker, said. “Hop on an all-electric LouLift bus, enjoy a smooth ride to St. James, and avoid the hassles of parking.”
Trips begin each morning at the Galt House.
The first bus Friday, Oct. 5 is at 8:28 a.m. with service every 20 minutes.
Saturday and Sunday, the first bus arrives at 10 a.m. with service every 15 minutes.
The last return trips are at 6 p.m. Friday, 6:20 p.m. Saturday and 6:15 p.m. Sunday.
For the full schedule, click or tap here.
TARC has teamed up with PARC to offer art show guests the option of parking at the Brown Hotel Garage for $6. That’s on 4th Street just north of Broadway. The closest bus stop from that lot is at 3rd and Broadway.
The St. James Court Art show is celebrating 62 years in Old Louisville. This year’s show features the work of 700 artists.
