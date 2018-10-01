Teen riding bike hit by car in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A teen riding a bike was hit by a car in the Park Hill neighborhood of Louisville on Monday evening.
It happened just after 6 p.m. in the 1800 block of Bolling Avenue. That’s near Dixie Highway north of Algonquin Parkway.
Police were closing streets to rush the teenager to Norton Children’s Hospital. His or her condition is not yet known.
MetroSafe said the driver of the car that hit the teen did stop.
