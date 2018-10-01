TopGolf: Today’s public hearing will attract supporters, opponents

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A public hearing is scheduled for Monday night that will allow supporters and opponents of the proposed TopGolf to share their input.
TopGolf is a driving range and entertainment complex with dozens of locations across America and even several in England and Australia. One has been proposed for the old Sears site at Oxmoor Center, but there’s been some opposition.
Those against it claim the 60,000-square-foot facility would be an eyesore, adding traffic to an already busy corridor along Shelbyville Road. Plus, critics say, it would add noise and even brightness to the area.
Opponents have been louder than supporters so far, but representatives from both TopGolf and the city’s Land Development and Transportation Committee are expected to attend Monday’s hearing.
The event starts at 6:30 p.m. at UofL’s Shelby Hurst Campus at 450 North Wittington Parkway.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.