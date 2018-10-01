Treasure Hunt: Antiques, books on display at Locust Grove

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - From books to antiques, Sunday was perfect weather for finding a gem at Locust Grove.
The Fall Antiques Market was held from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Also held at the historic location this weekend: The seasonal Books, Prints, Paper and Art Sale, held in conjunction with the antiques market on Saturday and Sunday.
It was the 39th year for antiques on the lawn of the historic home, located on Blankenbaker Lane.
Inside, books lined the shelves, ranging from pricey rare antique gems to gently used classics.
Outside, dozens of antiques dealers lined the lawn, offering everything from furniture, stately silver, jewelry and China to textiles, ephemera and tchotchkes.
Organizers bragged about the unique finds up for sale---appealing to people of all ages and all budgets.
“It’s a cross-section of the population. It’s not just folks my age that have been collecting for years, but a lot of young people, which is really the population we are trying to reach,” rare books appraiser Charles Bartman said.
Bartman said the books donated to Locust Grove are carefully culled before
Books were $1 for paperbacks and $2 for hardcovers; the rarer books were individually priced, ranging from a few dollars all the way up into the hundreds.
Antiques for sale also ran the gamut of prices, ranging from a few dollars to several thousand.
Admission on Sunday was $8 for adults and included parking and admission to the antiques market. The proceeds supported the preservation and operation of the Locust Grove historic site.
