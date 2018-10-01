US Coast Guard honors first Keeper of US Lifesaving Station

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Tuesday, the US Coast Guard honored an American hero.
Captain William Devan Jr. was the first Keeper of the US Lifesaving Station #10 here in Louisville.
Devan was the Keeper from the initial creating of Station #10, served from 1881 to 1911, and earned the Gold Life Saving Medal for his service.
“Now with a new stone, Billy too is appropriately recognized for his service to his community and its people,” said historian, Kadie Engstrom.
The US Life Saving Service and the Revenue Cutter Service merged into the Coast Guard in 1915. The service has a rich history of saving mariners in peril while navigating the treacherous Falls of the Ohio.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.