After meeting for over 5 hours, no decision made on Topgolf at Oxmoor Center

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It was a long night for the Louisville Metro Planning Commission and a decision was not made. Supporters and opposers shared their views on a proposed Topgolf location at Oxmoor Center.
The commissioners were supposed to vote on a conditional use permit and recommended rezoning, but ran out of time.
At the meeting, Topgolf presented on major concerns their opposition has brought up, like alternative sites, noise, lights and traffic.
Representative for Topgolf said there are only four locations that would match with plans for city development -- Oxmoor Center is one of them.
Opposers questioned the validity of studies provided by Topgolf, as the planning commission has not done independent studies to check the studies.
Topgolf reps said their studies show traffic will be less than the traffic created by the former Sears. Sears left Oxmoor Center in January and the building has been vacant since.
Topgolf is a driving range and entertainment complex with dozens of locations across America and even several in England and Australia.
Those against it also had two hours to make their claims. Many said the 60,000-square-foot facility would be an eyesore, adding traffic to an already busy corridor along Shelbyville Road.
Since they ran out of time, the meeting was rescheduled for Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will start where questions, rebuttal and a decision will be made.
