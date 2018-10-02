$500 being gifted to waitress who was left racist note

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Hundreds of dollars are being gifted to a waitress after her mother said she was left a racist note instead of a tip.
Father Jim Sichko tweeted Tuesday that $500 would be coming to Jasmine Brewer "from someone who appreciates ALL PEOPLE WHO SERVE ALL PEOPLE.”
Brewer was waiting tables at an Applebee’s in Radcliff when she said a table of four left a napkin that read: “We don’t tip black people.”
Brewer’s mother, Regina Boone, posted the note on social media. The social media outrage prompted some people to send Brewer the tip she should have received that night.
