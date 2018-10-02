Bicyclist struck by pickup truck dies from injuries

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - A bicyclist injured in an accident in New Albany has died.
The accident happened Oct. 1 around 9:30 a.m. in an alley in the 400 block of State St. New Albany police said James Lee Broy, Jr. 59, was hit by a pickup truck. Broy was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he later died.
NAPD Chief Todd Bailey said the preliminary investigation, which included statements from the pickup truck driver and witnesses, show that the pickup truck was going north in the alley and collided with with Broy after he rode his bicycle from a blind spot in the Bottles Unlimited parking lot into the path of the truck.
This crash remains under investigation, but investigators say there was no criminal act involved.
