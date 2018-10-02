1 dead, 2 hurt in Grayson Co. head-on crash

LEITCHFIELD, KY (WAVE) - A two vehicle head-on crash in Grayson County has claimed the life of one man.
Kentucky State Police said the crash happened Oct. 1 around 3:45 p.m. Central time on KY 259 (South Main Street) in Leitchfield.
Investigators said a Ford F-150 pulling a trailer crossed the center line and hit a ford Ranger head-on. The driver of the Ranger, Howard Elmore, 75, of Leitchfield, died in the crash.
A passenger in Elmore’s truck was taken to Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries said to be life-threatening. The driver of the F-150 was treated for non-life threatening injuries. A passenger in the F-150 was not hurt.
