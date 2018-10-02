Downtown alley transformed into creative destination

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new downtown project is turning forgotten alleys from eyesores to creative destinations.
In the daylight, it’s the new, bright blue ground that will likely attract people to the alley between Louisville Public Media and the Mercury Ballroom on South 4th Street, about a block from Fourth Street Live!.
“I stopped right here initially for the color -- it grabbed my eyes,” passerby Deshawn Flower said. “I liked the fact there’s lights going across so I just started imagining what it would look like at night as opposed to a night dark alley, and a nice lit one is very colorful and it seems inviting.”
Inviting, safe and enjoyable; those are the goals of the Louisville Downtown Partnership’s first alley project.
“We think there’s a lot of opportunity in this small, somewhat forgotten space and I think it’s turned out really well,” project manager Stuart MacLean said.
They worked with LPM, Mercury Ballroom, and PARC to fund the improvements.
In total, the cost was around $22,000.
They added bright tables and chairs in the public space where they hope people will enjoy lunch and stick around to take a look at the local art. Copies of murals cover the doors.
“We want them to discover something they didn’t expect,” special projects coordinator Ken Herndon said.
Louisville Public Media is holding a “Help Us Name Our Alley” contest. To contribute an idea, click or tap here.
“Seeing something really bright and fun and entertaining, we want to try and encourage anyone and everyone to take their alleys no matter how big or small and do something special,” Hernson said. “Plant a shrub, paint something, help us help you figure out what to do to make it more inviting."
There is a grand unveiling planned for Tuesday, Oct. 9, where the mayor will be invited to attend.
