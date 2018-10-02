Fighting Cystic Fibrosis one step at a time

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - November’s “Climb for the L of it” event is several weeks away, but some local athletes are already getting ready for it. Thousands gather every year for the event, in which they climb stairs to raise money to find a cure for cystic fibrosis.
Climb for the L of It is usually held at Cardinal Stadium, but this year’s Breeders' Cup forced a change in location to Slugger Field (which has two thousand fewer steps, FYI, )
The “Climb for the L of It” event is on Saturday, November 3rd. Gates open at 8 am and the climb begins at 9 am. Money raised will go toward research to find a cure for cystic fibrosis.
Now is the time to register because the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is offering a free climb promotion to waive the registration fee. Click here for information on how to register, and get your free code that will be valid until the end of October.
