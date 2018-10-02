Forecast: Summer-like warmth continues

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Tuesday starts off warm and dry with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. A weak system passing by will help showers and a few storms develop this morning. Gradually this rain will move out during the afternoon.
Highs today will be in the 80s once again; how high into the 80s we rise depends on how long the morning moisture lingers.
Tonight, the remaining cloud cover should keep fog from forming in most locations but those who see clearer skies could wake up to fog Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will sit in the 60s.
High pressure over the southeastern U.S. will continue to have a significant impact on our weather for the next several days. It will keep summer-like temperatures in the forecast through the weekend. Wednesday looks mainly dry but a fading front will try to bring showers back to WAVE Country on Thursday.
FORECAST:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers (40%). HIGH: 84°
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. LOW: 68°
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny & warm. Isolated showers (10%). HIGH: 88°
