Jeffersonville High School student hit by vehicle

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – A Jeffersonville High School student who was riding a bicycle blocks away from the school was hit by a vehicle.
The crash was reported at 7 a.m. Tuesday on Meadowlark Road near Allison Lane, according to Jeffersonville Fire Department spokesman Justin Ames.
The student was taken to a hospital in Louisville, according to Jeffersonville Police Department Det. Lt. Todd Hollis.
The condition of the student has not been released.
Jeffersonville Police are investigating the crash.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.