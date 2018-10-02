2 lanes of East Broadway closed for MSD work

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Drivers on East Broadway will have to deal with a traffic diversion through early 2019.
Sewer line work began at 10 a.m. on Tuesday on East Broadway. Two westbound lanes on East Broadway between 933 East Broadway and Barrett Avenue will be closed through February 1, 2019, due to the construction. The north-side sidewalk will also be closed according to the Louisville/Jefferson Country Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD).
All businesses in the area are expected to be open during construction; there will be access to parking.
MSD explained that the East Broadway sewer work will help with the capture of two sewer overflow points that currently feed into Beargrass Creek. The Water Protection Tunnel project, which this construction is a part of, is a way to store the city’s excess sewage and rainwater underground until it is pumped into MSD’s Morris Forman Water Quality Treatment Center for proper treatment and released to the Ohio River.
The tunnel is expected to eliminate 25 sewer overflow points that put more than 439 million gallons of combined sewer and rainwater into the South Fork of Beargrass Creek and the Ohio River, according to MSD.
MSD hopes to capture and treat 98 percent of the combined sewer overflow volume in a typical year of rain by the end of 2020.
