Lawsuit: Millions of dollars missing from Louisville police credit union

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The list of potential victims of an alleged multi-million-dollar banking scheme has grown to nearly 20, WAVE 3 News has learned.
Attorney Allen Cobb -- whose office has filed a class-action lawsuit against the Louisville Metro Police Officers' Credit Union and its former vice president, Josephine Crowe -- told WAVE 3 News that he’s discovered more details about how a number were victimized out of thousands of dollars.
Tuesday, a federal judge approved the filing of the lawsuit’s amended complaint, which reveals new information about how the alleged scheme was operating.
The lawsuit quotes the National Credit Union Administration’s Director of Special Actions, Mark D. Cantor, as identifying a lack of oversight, adding that employee actions were meant to conceal and hide “jaw-dropping stuff.”
“We are going to find out why that happened and why there was no oversight of the entire process,” Cobb told WAVE 3 News. “We are going to undertake litigation to bring to the public eye the actions, inactions and ramifications of Josie Crowe’s conduct and by the Credit Union, its board and its officers.”
Cobb said he believes the damages to members to be in the millions of dollars.
The FBI has not confirmed any information regarding the status of the investigation or the monetary amount that may be involved.
Cobb now has the legal go-ahead to summon officers of the Credit Union and Crowe herself, but told WAVE 3 News that may be a challenge. He said there are multiple people looking for Crowe in order to serve the documents, but she has not been found.
Calls to Crowe from WAVE 3 News have repeatedly gone unanswered.
The lawsuit explains how the alleged theft was taking place. In the case of one couple, the lawsuit claims there were 34 fake loans made in their names, as well as unauthorized credit card charges.
Another victim claims there were suspicious withdrawals from his account.
In other examples, according to the lawsuit, loans were in default, unbeknown to the accountholders who were making the payments.
The Credit Union was shut down in June. More than $20 million in assets were liquidated by the National Credit Union Administration. It insures individual accounts up to $250,000. However, Cobb states his clients have not received reimbursement for their missing funds.
Cobb also said his clients have been denied access to their account records since the investigation began.
Their only option, he said, was to file a lawsuit.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.