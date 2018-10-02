Major redesign planned for Jefferson Square

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s home to Light up Louisville and memorials that honor the city’s finest.
Develop Louisville has released new conceptual renderings for a major makeover of Jefferson Square.
The park at 6th and Jefferson streets in downtown Louisville is home to the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and the Louisville Firefighters Memorial. Both will be relocated to become part of a memorial garden.
Plans also call for the building of a Memorial Wall, to honor first responders killed in the line of duty. The memorial will include the names, photos and possibly the stories of the lives of fallen public safety officials, including EMS personnel.
Another key element of the design is a curved reflection canopy, a multipurpose structure that will provide shade and shelter from the elements. The canopy also can serve as an outdoor movie screen, market pavilion and art gallery.
The conceptual vision was created with public input, including feedback from LMPD and Louisville Fire on the relocation of the memorials.
"For many years, Jefferson Square has been a gathering space in the heart of Louisville that has hosted many events, from speeches, presentation, mini concerts and Light Up Louisville, while also serving as just a nice place to enjoy the outdoors," said Doug Hamilton, Chief of Public Service. "Several times each year you may see first responders and family members come to honor and acknowledge the ultimate sacrifice of those who gave their lives in the line of duty serving this community. They are all eager to see those sacrifices and memories preserved in an even more inviting, open setting of respect and dignity.”
Now the city is asking for feedback on the proposed redesign. Public comment forms will be available during the Mayor’s Music & Art Series at Jefferson Square on Thursday. The concert featuring Sound Company begins at noon. A comment form is also available online here.
The city’s 2019 fiscal-year budget includes $310,000 to prepare formal design documents for Jefferson Square. That process will begin later this year.
