Make it a Goode Morning! 10.2.18

“July-ber” continues today with highs into the 80s and higher than normal amounts of moisture in the air.
In fact, our fine friends at the NWS Louisville pointed out that the level of moisture in the air is at the highest levels since October 2002! Now, yes...that can lead to heavy rain events. Thankfully the trigger for such doesn’t look to be concerned for a long duration rain event. However, the higher moisture will keep our temperatures from falling much at night. We may actually break records for warm nights coming up this week. I mean, why not?
There will be a couple of fronts that we will need to watch from some “teasing”.
1-Later today across our northern counties
2- Thursday evening along/north of I-64.
Those 2 periods feature the main rain chances through Friday. Warm and humid otherwise.
High pressure this weekend should push #2 back north to keep us mainly dry with only your typical summer-like afternoon thunderstorms.
NEXT WEEK
High pressure will hold for as long as it can. This will keep us very warm/humid with only a few t-storms.
We still see signs the high will finally cave to a cold front by mid-October. We looks to get a taste of that roughly October 12th-15th with perhaps another one a week later. Nothing too drastic, but a trend down to 50s/60s for highs and 30s/40s for looks to be on the table. Not too far off for what you would expect.
We shall see how this looks tomorrow :)
Make it a Goode Morning!
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.