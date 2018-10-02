Man allegedly robs, threatens employees at Louisville bank

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was taken into custody for reportedly robbing a bank in downtown Louisville.
According to an arrest report, Tyrone Eugene Martin, 59, was arrested Monday for robbing the Stock Yards Bank, located at 214 South Fifth Street.
Martin allegedly entered the bank on Sept. 14 and implied he was armed and threatened the safety of everyone. Martin’s arrest report states he then demanded and received business cash and fled the bank.
Martin was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Correction and was charged with first degree robbery.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.