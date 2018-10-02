IN man wanted on dozens of child porn charges

CLARKSVILLLE, IN (NEWS AND TRIBUNE) - A warrant has been issued for a Clarksville man charged with 50 counts of possession of child pornography.
The level 5 felony charges were filed Friday against 29-year-old David J. Fuson after a three-monthlong investigation by Clarksville police.
Police began investigating in June after a woman arrived at Clarksville Police Department headquarters with a cell phone she said had “things I never wanted to see in my life,” according to court records.
She told police there were “videos of little kids, grown... men doing things...”
The woman said she became aware of the material on the phone, that she said Fuson had let her use, and on a micro SD card that a friend had alerted her to that had been hidden in a movie case in her home.
She said that Fuson had been living with her, but that she didn't know him well. She had asked him to leave after he reportedly left syringes in the home and cut her children's toys up, stuffing things inside them.
Upon investigating both the SD card and the phone's hard drive, police found multiple folders containing photos and videos of children and toddlers engaging in sexual acts with adults.
On the SD card were found 1,982 movie files and 46 images; 461 images were found on the phone, court records show.
Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said that the files had been “one of the most horrendous and vile collections that I have ever had to review as a prosecutor."
He said it was important to note that he was not accusing Fuson of assaulting the children or producing the videos and photos. But “it's apparent from some of these videos why it's illegal to possess them," he said. "These are children who are victimized in every possible way.
"It's necessary to prosecute these things and it's necessary for people in communities to sit on juries because children have to be protected from this sort of thing. Prosecuting people when they are in possession of this causes less of it to be produced.”
Mull also filed a notice of intent to seek habitual offender status for Fuson. He was charged with two felonies in 2012 for sexual battery, a felony for matter or performance harmful to a minor in 2010 and a felony for failing to return to lawful detention in 2016. Court records also show that a warrant was issued Aug. 29 for failure to register as a sex offender.
