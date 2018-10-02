Mayor aims to ban proposed sex-robot brothel

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) - It looks like a sex-robot brothel won't be opening its doors in Houston.
The mayor and city council are looking into regulations against it.
Meanwhile, the owner who is hoping to expand his sex-robot brothel, shares why he thinks his business would actually be good for the community.
"This is not the sort of business that I endorse," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
Turner has made it clear that he doesn't want a sex-robot brothel in the city.
He's had the city’s legal team canvas all city ordinances to stop it.
"Presently now we have an ordinance dealing with arcades,” Turner said. “It places restrictions on where these businesses can be and what you can do inside of these businesses."
On Wednesday, city council will vote on the new verbiage under the “adult arcade and adult mini theaters ordinance.”
The ordinance will include a provision that "arcade device shall also mean an anthropomorphic device or object that is utilized for entertainment with one or more persons."
"Me and my partners we knew that we would face the challenge of justifying such a business," said Yuval Gavriel, the owner of 'Kinky S Dolls.
Gavriel said he's read all of the headlines and is appalled that the organization Elija Rising thinks his shop would encourage human trafficking.
"We’re here to prevent human trafficking,” Gavriel said. “We actually considering to donate a portion of our business to help fighting human trafficking and prostitution which an issue for many many years."
Gavriel says he has a successful sex-bot shop in Toronto.
He claims it could be great for the city of Houston and even help clean up prostitution.
"To buy somebody's body, that's the most disgusting thing I could ever think of,” he said. “So why don't we let those people (have) a different option?"
He also claims he never condones "out of the normal" sexual behavior.
"We wouldn't even allow a school girl outfit in our facilities that's how particular we are," Gavriel said.
As for Turner, he is adamant about regulating the type of activity that Gavriel is offering.
“I don’t want to lose businesses but every now and then it’s OK for business to go someplace else,” he said.
