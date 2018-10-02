Men charged with stealing memorial items from cemetery

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two men are facing charges of violating graves after they were found with brass items from burial sites in their car.
Just after 3 p.m., Oct. 1, Louisville Metro police detectives stopped a car with two men inside which they had seen at Evergreen Cemetery.
Detectives said as David Troy Williams, 55, of Bullitt County, drove the car, the passenger, Stephen A. Bockting, 28, of Taylorsville, KY, was removing monuments and ornaments from the grave sites and putting them in the car.
Detectives followed the car to Rusty Rooster Recycling at 7400 Grade Lane and stopped it. During a search of the car, 17 brass vases taken from the grave sites were found. The general manager of Evergreen Cemetery told police the vases, some of which had been engraved with the name of the person buried there, are valued at $300 each.
In addition to violating graves, Williams and Bockting are also charged with theft by unlawful taking over $500. Williams is facing additional charges for failure to comply with the sex offender registry and possession of drug paraphernalia. Williams is a convicted sex offender and had not notified state officials of his current address. He was also found to have a syringe in his pocket.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.