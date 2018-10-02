96 homes being built on site of former lake

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – New life is coming to a once abandoned site in Louisville.
Louisville mayor Greg Fischer joined several city officials Tuesday to show off the future Park Springs Development in eastern Jefferson County.
The mixed income subdivision is being built on the former Lake Louisvilla site.
“What was kind of a swamp land is now a real productive use,” Fischer said.
The Park Springs Development was made possible through a partnership with Habitat for Humanity and The Housing Partnership. Twenty-seven of the planned 96 homes will be built by Habitat for Humanity.
“This is on the verge of becoming a truly mixed income subdivision in the east end of Louisville,” Matt Williams, with Habitat for Humanity, said.
The development will include energy star certified homes and common areas that feature walking trails and green spaces.
