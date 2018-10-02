NCAA Recruiting Trial: 5 Twitter accounts you need to follow

(WAVE) - The college basketball bribery trial began this week in New York, and accusations are flying.
The University of Louisville is among the highest-profile schools involved in the FBI’s far-reaching investigation into allegations of pay-for-play scenarios at several prominent universities.
Former UofL signee Brian Bowen is the prized athlete whose recruitment helped drive the FBI investigation. The Indiana high school star was being courted by many of the sport’s top programs, several of which -- Arizona, Oregon and UofL -- are linked to the scandal.
Shortly after investigators announced their findings in September 2017, UofL athletic director Tom Jurich and Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino were suspended, then fired. Bowen also was suspended, and then cleared by the NCAA. He eventually left Louisville and signed on with South Carolina. Bowen left Frank Martin’s program and is now playing for the Sydney Kings in Australia’s National Basketball League.
On trial this week are Adidas executives James Gatto and Merl Code, as well as agent Christian Dawkins.
Jurich’s successor, Vince Tyra, is among 40 witnesses on the prosecution’s list of potential witnesses, but Tyra told WAVE 3 News on Monday that he has not been contacted about testifying.
Several top national college basketball writers are following the trial in New York. Below are several Twitter accounts worth following to stay on top of all the headlines coming out of the trial:
