New renderings released for Waterfront Park Phase IV

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Waterfront Development Corporation has released new renderings for Waterfront Park Phase IV. It’s a $35-million project that will expand the park west of 10th Street. The site includes 22 acres of land north of the floodwall.
Highlights include an “exerscape” area with playground equipment, climbing areas and space for group exercise.
An observation pier will offer views of both the Ohio River and the Downtown Louisville skyline.
Plans call for Confluence Plaza at the easternmost corner of the site. It’ll have a water-play area and will serve as the connector from downtown Louisville to Waterfront Park Phase IV.
MSD’s tunnel project will occupy most of the park site through 2020. But areas immediately along the river are currently available to begin construction. That includes the observation pier.
Right now the Waterfront Development Corporation is working to create a conceptual master plan, which can be used for fundraising.
