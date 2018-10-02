Open houses seek public input on Sherman Minton construction project

“One Southern Indiana recognizes that construction on the Sherman-Minton bridge will have an impact on our members and as such, is involved with the Sherman Minton Renewal Community Advisory Committee. The extensive bi-state rehabilitation project will add an estimated 30 years of additional service to the 56-year-old bridge and we have been told by project officials that all repairs are fully funded, meaning no tolls are planned after renovations are complete. We will continue to monitor the situation with an eye towards helping our members work through any impacts they may see when construction begins in 2021.”