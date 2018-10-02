Open houses seek public input on Sherman Minton construction project

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - The Sherman Minton bridge connects New Albany to Louisville, serving as a vital artery that thousands of interstate travelers and daily commuters rely on each day.
A $90-million plan to repair the Sherman Minton bridge will begin in 2021, extending the bridge’s life another 30 years.
During an open house meeting Tuesday night at Scribner Middle School in New Albany, people in the community got the chance to see the repair plans and ask questions of leaders in Kentucky and Indiana about the project, and what it meets for their daily travel. Public input on the project is needed, project leaders said, because there is a wide range of options they can take in making these repairs.
“There aren’t just two options that would be considered," said Andrea Brady, project spokesperson for the Sherman Minton construction project. “The team will look at a range of options, ranging from partial closure to full closure, perhaps, for a period of time that has not been decided. We’re using this process of gathering public input to help guide us.”
City leaders in New Albany said they’re hoping to get a sense of where their constituents stand on the project through the meeting. A previous closure to the Sherman Minton for emergency repairs years earlier hurt some commuters while helping some businesses in the area.
One Southern Indiana Chamber of Commerce is taking a similar stance on the project. President Wendy Dant Chesser sent over a statement:
“One Southern Indiana recognizes that construction on the Sherman-Minton bridge will have an impact on our members and as such, is involved with the Sherman Minton Renewal Community Advisory Committee. The extensive bi-state rehabilitation project will add an estimated 30 years of additional service to the 56-year-old bridge and we have been told by project officials that all repairs are fully funded, meaning no tolls are planned after renovations are complete. We will continue to monitor the situation with an eye towards helping our members work through any impacts they may see when construction begins in 2021.”
Tuesday’s meeting in New Albany and a scheduled meeting Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Chestnut Street YMCA in Louisville will take public suggestions and input. That feedback will be factored into the planning for the construction approach the Indiana and Kentucky departments of transportation will take in putting together a timeline for the project. That will be announced next fall.
Want to weigh in on the renewal project but can’t make it to the meetings? You can send in public feedback to:
Sherman Minton Renewal
C/O C2 Strategic Communications
8001 Lyndon Centre Way
Suite 201
Louisville, KY 40222
For more information on the project, visit the website here http://shermanmintonrenewal.com/
