Petrino, Cards looking ahead to Friday night against Georgia Tech

“They’re all hard to bounce back from," Petrino said. “I think the thing that was so telling in the locker room after the game was that we felt like we went out there and left it all on the field and put out great effort and executed and didn’t get the result that was sitting out there for us. So it was very quiet, very solemn in locker room after the game and you have to get over that. It takes a little bit to get over it.”