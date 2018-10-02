Petrino, Cards looking ahead to Friday night against Georgia Tech

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Bobby Petrino addressed the media in his weekly press conference Monday, following a tough loss to Florida State Saturday night.
“They’re all hard to bounce back from," Petrino said. “I think the thing that was so telling in the locker room after the game was that we felt like we went out there and left it all on the field and put out great effort and executed and didn’t get the result that was sitting out there for us. So it was very quiet, very solemn in locker room after the game and you have to get over that. It takes a little bit to get over it.”
Louisville led Florida State 24-21 with 1:56 remaining in the game, when Jawon “Puma” Pass threw an interception, which led to a scoring drive for the Seminoles. On Monday Petrino discussed the play call in that situation.
“To be in a position to win the game, be right there, turn the ball over,” Petrino said. “If I had to do it over again, obviously I’d call a run play, make it easy. It’s a bad call, no question about that.”
Petrino said the team and the coaching staff were back at it Monday morning to prepare for the short week ahead.
“Our staff has a good attitude and they’ve got a good work ethic,” Petrino said. "We’re in here bright and early this morning and getting after it. So we’re going to keep working. We’re going to keep improving and keep being positive and find ways to win.”
He also noted the bright spots on his offense, saying they executed their game plan Saturday, for the most part.
“We did a much better job on third down,” Petrino said. “I thought we did a good job executing there. We did a better job of getting more guys involved. It’s good to see both tight ends in the offense, get Jaylen (Smith) some extra touches, get Dez (Fitzpatrick) going.”
The Cardinals will once again look for their first ACC victory of the season, and look to get back on the right foot this week, with a quick turnaround before hosting Georgia Tech Friday night. Petrino said Tech’s offense will challenge his defense’s eyes and discipline.
“It’s a lot about your eyes and your assignment and your discipline and still playing fast,” Petrino said. "I think they threw the ball six or seven times the other day, but when they’re throwing it, they’re trying to hit big plays on you because you get used to the run, the run, the run. It’s always about the discipline and recognition.”
Kickoff Friday is set for 7 p.m. The game will also air on ESPN.
