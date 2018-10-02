Scam Alert: Scammers switching bank accounts to steal Social Security, veteran benefits

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - A warning has been issued for senior citizens and military veterans to be wary of a new scam that attempts to switch their monthly bank deposit to a con artist’s bank account.
Attorney General Andy Beshear’s office received reports from seniors and veterans in Edmonson, Fayette, Jefferson and Spencer counties who say scammers tried to steal their monthly Social Security or veteran benefits.
Scammers pretend to be someone from a bank, the Social Security Administration or a veterans organization and claim that the victim must re-verify their benefit deposit claiming suspicious activity. Victims then give the scammers all their bank information, and that’s when scammers are able to steal the identity of the victim. They change the direct deposit information so the victim does not receive the money.
To stay updated on any scamming, Beshear recommends all Kentuckians sign up for his office’s Scam Alerts. To enroll text the words KYOAG Scam to GOV-311 (468 311) or online and select text message or email alert.
Kentuckians can avoid many scams by following these essential steps:
- 1. Do not respond to unknown callers. If you did not initiate contact with the Social Security Administration or the Veterans Benefits Administration, and are randomly contacted by them – it is most likely a scam.
- Never provide your personal, financial or account login information to unknown, unverified people. Always contact the legitimate agency independently before any transaction.
- Protect your computer and banking data by using security software, firewalls and keep security patches and passwords up to date.
Beshear encourages Kentuckians to report scams and identity theft via his office’s online form.
