Thieves steal $10,000 in instruments, equipment from AMPED

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A West Louisville non-profit dedicated to turning around young lives through music fell silent Monday.
Thieves broke in to the offices of the Academy of Music Production Education and Development (AMPED) before dawn Sunday and made off with trumpets, a saxophone, trombone, violins, keyboards and guitars.
AMPED founder and Executive Director Dave Christopher said the smash and grab cut right to the heart of what AMPED is all about.
“People want to believe that this is what the West End is,” Christopher said. “If that was 10 people that came and did this, that’s less than one percent, far less than one percent of this community.”
The thieves also took TVs and computers, leaving behind only muddy footprints and the hammer they needed to break in.
Utility boxes outside the building were smashed, cutting the lights and the security cameras. Christopher believes someone behind the crime may have been in the building before, taking advantage of the kindness and hope that keeps AMPED going.
“Somebody smiled at them, gave them a hug, probably offered them some water, toured the building and talked to them about what we do,” Christopher said. “And the person with the knowledge that they got that day came back and did this.”
In all, Christopher estimates losses worth $10,000. Contributions through the AMPED website are welcomed.
Christopher said AMPED will continue to find a way to make do, giving hundreds of West End youths opportunities to learn, grow and make music together.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.