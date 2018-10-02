13 UK prepares for road trip to Texas A&M

“No, we don’t need that. We didn’t need it last week, we knew South Carolina was going to be a hungry football team. They’re a good well-coached team that we had beaten for several years and you knew they were going to come in with an attitude and an edge. We didn’t need any extra motivation last week," he said. "We needed to play a little bit cleaner football and we could’ve put that game away a lot earlier than we did. It’s going to be the same way this week. We have great respect for A&M and Jimbo, as I just mentioned, and playing in that environment is going to be a real challenge for our players but we don’t need any extra motivation. We want to try and get a win and we have to be able to handle that situation, handle that environment, handle the fact that it’s a big game on national TV and we have to get down to playing and executing good football.”