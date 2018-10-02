13 UK prepares for road trip to Texas A&M

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - #13 Kentucky is 5-0 for the first time since 2007 and 3-0 in the SEC for the first time since 1977. The Cats visit 3-2 Texas A&M on Saturday.
UK stayed perfect with a 24-10 win over South Carolina on Saturday night. The success of this season is not surprising to head coach Mark Stoops.
“I was very confident in the team, just in what we were doing and our approach and the way we’ve been going about our business,” Stoops said. "I knew we had some good players that were really working hard and focused, and good leadership. My thoughts weren’t on (the team’s) record. My thoughts were on the preparation on where we were at through the summer, and getting ready to go.”
For the third straight week the Cats will be underdogs, but Stoops says that that is not something they will use to motivate the players.
“No, we don’t need that. We didn’t need it last week, we knew South Carolina was going to be a hungry football team. They’re a good well-coached team that we had beaten for several years and you knew they were going to come in with an attitude and an edge. We didn’t need any extra motivation last week," he said. "We needed to play a little bit cleaner football and we could’ve put that game away a lot earlier than we did. It’s going to be the same way this week. We have great respect for A&M and Jimbo, as I just mentioned, and playing in that environment is going to be a real challenge for our players but we don’t need any extra motivation. We want to try and get a win and we have to be able to handle that situation, handle that environment, handle the fact that it’s a big game on national TV and we have to get down to playing and executing good football.”
UK has only been 3-0 in the SEC on three other occasions. In 1949 and 1950 under head coach Paul “Bear” Bryant, and that 1977 season, which ended in a 6-0 league record.
Texas A&M’s two losses have come to #2 Clemson (28-26) and #1 Alabama (45-23).
The Cats and Aggies kick off at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.