WAVE 3 News Editorial - October 2, 2018: New High School Graduation Standards

By KEN SELVAGGI | Vice President & General Manager
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An exhilarating GE Appliance Park announcement of creating 400 new hourly jobs with a $200 million upgrade helped take some of the sting off new data confirming many high school diplomas earned by students in Kentucky’s public schools are relatively meaningless.
GE Appliances leaders want to make the company tops in America for appliance market share.
Kentucky boasts one of the highest graduate rates in the country.
But if 40% of the 190,000 students who graduated from Kentucky’s public high schools this year didn’t meet the Commonwealth’s readiness benchmarks for career or college, that is a big problem now and in the future.
Taxpayers should expect a return on their investment.
Massachusetts public high school graduates appear to be the most prepared for a career or college thanks to some of the most rigorous learning standards in the country.
Clearly, standards need to be raised in Kentucky. Education leaders, students, parents, and teachers should be involved in drawing up those standards.
Kentucky’s Board of Education plans to vote on new minimum graduation requirements Wednesday drafted by the Kentucky Department of Education.
The urgency is certainly there, but getting input from all constituencies before voting would be preferable. At the very least, be open to making some adjustments regardless of the outcome of the vote to make sure we get this right.
