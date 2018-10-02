Wayne Lewis confirmed as Kentucky Commissioner of Education

Wayne Lewis confirmed as Kentucky Commissioner of Education
Dr. Wayne Lewis was selected as the interim commissioner in April, and the permanent commissioner on Oct. 2. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By John P. Wise | October 2, 2018 at 3:29 PM EST - Updated October 2 at 3:41 PM

(WAVE) - Dr. Wayne Lewis was formally selected Tuesday as the state’s Commissioner of Education.

>> READ: JCPS Corrective Action Plan

The Kentucky Department of Education posted several tweets at about 4 p.m. that Lewis had been confirmed.

He had served as interim commissioner following Stephen Pruitt’s resignation this year.

Lewis took over at a tumultuous time in the state’s education department, and among his first orders of business was to recommend a state takeover of the Jefferson County Public Schools system.

The announcement took place at the Kentucky Department of Education’s two-day conference at which a number of key issues are discussed.

Lewis remains on leave from his position as a professor at the University of Kentucky, but is expected to resign from that post.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.