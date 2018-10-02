Wayne Lewis confirmed as Kentucky Commissioner of Education

(WAVE) - Dr. Wayne Lewis was formally selected Tuesday as the state’s Commissioner of Education.
The Kentucky Department of Education posted several tweets at about 4 p.m. that Lewis had been confirmed.
He had served as interim commissioner following Stephen Pruitt’s resignation this year.
Lewis took over at a tumultuous time in the state’s education department, and among his first orders of business was to recommend a state takeover of the Jefferson County Public Schools system.
The announcement took place at the Kentucky Department of Education’s two-day conference at which a number of key issues are discussed.
Lewis remains on leave from his position as a professor at the University of Kentucky, but is expected to resign from that post.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.