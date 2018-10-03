Ad agency encourages curious Louisvillians to ‘do something’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When most people hit up a vending machine, chips or a soda might be on the brain.
But a Louisville branding agency has different ideas.
Fieldtrip is rolling a vending machine around town that won’t quench your thirst or cure your munchies. Its “Do Something” machine will instead offer free suggestions to, well, do something.
“Our Do Something Machine challenges you to be brave enough to accept a mysterious prompt, knowing that the reward, while not tangible, will be great,” Fieldtrip founder Jane Pfeiffer said in a release. “We hope this machine produces an experience for Louisvillians that is amusing, unusual, and noteworthy.”
Fieldtrip introduced its machine at the first day of Bourbon & Beyond, before day two was called off due to weather.
We’ve taken a gander for ourselves, but if you want to see what the messages look like, you’ll have to hit up one of these local businesses on the following dates:
+ Gravely Brewing: Oct. 1-8
+ Revelry Boutique Gallery: Oct. 8-15
+ UofL Student Activities Center: Oct. 15-22
“Fieldtrip was founded on the notion of curiosity and it’s at the center of what we do,” Pfeiffer said. “We truly believe that remarkable experiences are formed when you step outside and embrace unfamiliar ideas.”
