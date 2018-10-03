Body found inside burned car in Henry Co.

NEW CASTLE, KY (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after a burned car with a body inside was found in a rural area of Henry County.
According to the Kentucky State Police Campbellsburg post, a construction worker in Lockport came across the car and found a body inside.
The body was sent to Louisville for an autopsy. Dental records will have to used to identify the victim
Anyone with information should contact the Kentucky State Police Campbellsburg post at 502-532-6363.
