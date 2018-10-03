CAL, DeSales prepare for battle of unbeatens

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It will be a battle of the unbeatens when Christian Academy of Louisville and DeSales kickoff Friday night. The rivals split last year’s series and Centurions Head Coach Stefan LeFors says his team understands what’s on the line this week.
“It’s a big game, a rivalry game, we feel like we’ve been here before," LeFors said. "Its a district opener, obviously a lot on the line, so it’s easy to get the guys fired up for it. That’ll come on Friday, we’ve just got to make sure we focus in on today, tomorrow and Thursday.
CAL will travel to DeSales to take on the Colts. They have a distinct home field advantage, placing the visitors bench directly in front of the home crowd.
“You just do your best to tell (the team) to ignore the noise and focus on what’s going on between the white lines,” LeFors said. “The opponent in and of itself will give you plenty to worry about, we don’t need to add more to our plate. But that’s their home field advantage and that’s what they do well and we have to learn how to handle that.”
The Colts will have to contend with CAL’s stout defense, which has allowed fewer than seven points per game this season. The Centurions shut out their last two opponents, Meade County and Newport Central Catholic.
“They’re playing hard, flying around to the ball,” LeFors said. “One thing that we continually try to preach is try to have all 11 hats to the ball. And they’re communicating well.”
A major weapon for the Centurions on the other side of the ball is four-star wide receiver Milton Wright. Wright currently has offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Louisville, Kentucky and Purdue.
“He’s a great player, and being more and more of a leader as we move forward through the season," LeFors said. "Obviously him making plays on the field helps us out tremendously. But him challenging the other players and holding them accountable and raising their level is what’s key for him.
DeSales QB Aaron Pfaadt will look to disrupt the CAL defense, something LeFors says they’ve seen him excel at in film.
“He’s what makes them go on offense,” LeFors said. “When things break down, you can do everything right defensively and he’ll still make you pay for it with his legs and extending the plays. We’ve just got to do a good job of not letting him get too comfortable. And if we do that, I like our chances.”
The latest installment of this rivalry is set to kickoff at 7:30 Friday night.
