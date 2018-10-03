Churchill Downs, vendors hosting job fair for upcoming Breeders’ Cup, Fall Meet

Churchill Downs
By Makayla Ballman | October 3, 2018 at 4:47 PM EST - Updated October 3 at 4:47 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Churchill Downs Racetrack will host a Derby-sized job fair on Saturday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to hire positions for the upcoming Breeders’ Cup World Championships and Fall Meet.

Billed as the “Staff Call to Post,” Churchill Downs and its vendor partners -– Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC), Levy Restaurants, PC Staffing and SP+ -- will be looking at candidates to fill various positions for the 21-day Fall Meet, which is highlighted by the Nov. 2-3 Breeders’ Cup.

Available job positions include:

Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC)

  • Event Staff
  • Ushers
  • Security
  • Access Control
  • Supervisors

Churchill Downs Racetrack

  • Box Office Ticket Attendant
  • Ticket Takers
  • Program Attendant
  • Guest Services

PC Staffing

  • Housekeepers

SP+

  • Special Events Flagger
  • Valet
  • Parking Attendants
  • Shuttle Drivers

Levy Restaurants

  • Bartenders
  • Captains
  • Servers
  • Bussers
  • Carvers
  • Cooks
  • Concessions
  • Dishwashers
  • Host/Hostess
  • Suite Attendants
  • Supervisors
  • Warehouse

The job fair will take place in Millionaires’ Row 4 at Churchill Downs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Job seekers should enter through the Paddock Gate and park in the White Lot off of Central Ave.

For more information and to register in advance, click here.

