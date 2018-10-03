Churchill Downs, vendors hosting job fair for upcoming Breeders’ Cup, Fall Meet

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Churchill Downs Racetrack will host a Derby-sized job fair on Saturday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to hire positions for the upcoming Breeders’ Cup World Championships and Fall Meet.
Billed as the “Staff Call to Post,” Churchill Downs and its vendor partners -– Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC), Levy Restaurants, PC Staffing and SP+ -- will be looking at candidates to fill various positions for the 21-day Fall Meet, which is highlighted by the Nov. 2-3 Breeders’ Cup.
Available job positions include:
Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC)
- Event Staff
- Ushers
- Security
- Access Control
- Supervisors
Churchill Downs Racetrack
- Box Office Ticket Attendant
- Ticket Takers
- Program Attendant
- Guest Services
PC Staffing
- Housekeepers
SP+
- Special Events Flagger
- Valet
- Parking Attendants
- Shuttle Drivers
Levy Restaurants
- Bartenders
- Captains
- Servers
- Bussers
- Carvers
- Cooks
- Concessions
- Dishwashers
- Host/Hostess
- Suite Attendants
- Supervisors
- Warehouse
The job fair will take place in Millionaires’ Row 4 at Churchill Downs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Job seekers should enter through the Paddock Gate and park in the White Lot off of Central Ave.
For more information and to register in advance, click here.
