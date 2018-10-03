Coffee with a cop: Reaching the community over a hot cup of joe

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s a chance to get the community and police officer to work together, over a cup of joe.
Louisville Metro Police Department officers were on hand at McDonald’s restaurants on Dixie Highway and Market Street Wednesday morning for the third annual Coffee with a Cop.
The event allows officers to spend time with citizens in a more relaxed environment. Officer Joe Durden said he gets all kinds of questions from citizens, from questions about civil and criminal matters, to questions about the officers' police cars.
Coffee With a Cop started in 2011 in California and is now a nationwide event with coffee breaks in all 50 states.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.