Cooking school, restaurant partner to design a better kids menu

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – A new cooking school in New Albany is getting kids out of their shells and trying new foods, even vegetables. And they like it.
A partnership between MESA Kids Cooking School and Gospel Bird restaurant in New Albany is showing kids there’s more to life than French fries and chicken nuggets. They’re expanding the kids' palettes while letting them have a say in designing the kids menu for Gospel Bird with the recipes they make in class.
Each week, groups of kids ages 5-to-10 years old and 10-to-15 years old meet at MESA Kids Cooking School, trading schoolbooks for chef’s aprons. Here, they learn how and what to cook.
“I’m ready to grate the cheese,” 10-year-old Alec Nicholson told the chef helping the kids make two recipes. On Monday, they were cooking up cauliflower mac and cheese and sweet potato poutine.
“We want these kids to try new things,” said Liz Martino, Culinary Director at MESA Kids Cooking School.
The kids tried and even liked the vegetables there.
MESA Kids Cooking School has turned Martino’s picky peanut butter sandwich eater into an adventurous one.
“But now, we go to the grocery stores and he’s asking me questions as a 5-year-old to explain between the two different kinds of parsley and what’s the difference between cilantro,” Martino said.
What they’re learning here in class isn’t just a recipe on paper. If the kids like it, it could become a part of the kids menu at Gospel Bird.
“Looking at our menu we’ve seen chicken tenders, hamburgers and it’s just kind of blah,” Gospel Bird spokesman Andrew Nicholson said, adding that the restaurant wanted to expand and change the kids menu but make it healthier and fun, food both kids and their parents would want and be able to order.
Popping the cauliflower and sweet potato fries into the oven, the kids get excited cooking for themselves. The food they make in class with friends is tasty but healthy, often with a good dose of vegetables in the recipes.
After an hour of cooking and painful waiting while the vegetables bake, the cheese and milk is melted onto the cauliflower and kids sprinkle cooked bacon and cheese on the sweet potatoes. They taste it carefully to see if they like the new foods.
“I like the cauliflower better; I don’t like sweet potatoes,” Alec said.
“It was good,” the students on table one agree about the cauliflower mac and cheese.
“It’s not mac and cheese, it’s cauliflower and cheese!” 8-year-old Kai Bleuel argued while taking another bite.
“And to hear them say, ‘I would order this at the restaurant,’ that’s something that’s unheard of as a parent,” Nicholson said.
MESA and Gospel Bird are hoping this partnership gets children turning from the traditional kids menus to more adventurous palettes for years to come.
